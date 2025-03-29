Lake Foreshore works nearly completed
The replacement of the flood damaged walkway with a more resilient path is nearing completion and the Liberty Park redevelopment is well underway.
Pathways have been installed and the new lakeside seat is coming together. The view is going to be spectacular!
You won’t be able to see much happen for the next few weeks as underground services are installed ready for the final fit out.
Keep an eye on the Lachlan Shire Council Facebook page for updates on this project.
Source and Image Credits: Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook page.
