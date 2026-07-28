Lachlan Youth Services celebrates NAIDOC Week through culture and connection

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Youth Services proudly celebrated NAIDOC Week by bringing together young people from Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo for a memorable day of cultural learning, creativity and connection.

Under the guidance of local Aboriginal artists Adam Dargin and Nikita Collins, the event provided participants with the opportunity to learn traditional skills while celebrating Aboriginal culture through a range of hands-on activities.

The boys worked on their didgeridoos, completing the skinning and sanding process before waxing the mouthpieces. They then put their finished instruments to the test by playing a few tunes.

Meanwhile, the girls spent the morning creating necklaces and earrings using natural materials including quandong seeds, emu feathers and gum nuts. They also painted colourful designs on boomerangs, producing unique artworks inspired by Aboriginal culture.

Everyone came together to enjoy a delicious lunch of curried sausages, generously prepared by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Youth Worker Jackie Karu, providing another opportunity for the groups to connect and share their experiences from the day.

Lachlan Youth Services extended its sincere thanks to Adam Dargin and Nikita Collins for their ongoing support of the Youth Centre and for generously sharing their knowledge, talents and culture with local young people. Appreciation was also extended to the dedicated Lachlan and Western Regional Services Youth Workers whose commitment and hard work made the NAIDOC Week activities possible. The event highlighted the importance of celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, fostering respect, understanding and community connections while creating lasting memories for the young people involved.