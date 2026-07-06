Lachlan Arts Council and Condobolin and Districts Landcare Crop Swap a success
By Melissa Blewitt
The inaugural Lachlan Arts Council and Condobolin and Districts Landcare Crop Swap has been hailed as a major success by organisers.
Over 20 keen swappers participated in the event held at the Condobolin Community Centre on Saturday, 13 June.
It has been described as “reducing waste, supporting community and enjoying a morning out.”
Flower seeds, plants, spinach, lettuce, pumpkins, lemons, oranges, herbs, mandarins, cut flowers, banana muffins, sourdough, eggs and more were on display.
The Crop Swap was an opportunity to share any excess produce the community may have had.
Lachlan Arts Council and Condobolin and Districts Landcare are hoping to run the Crop Swap monthly.
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