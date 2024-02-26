Kye scores 50!

Kye Kendall scored his maiden half century on Friday, 9 February. He top scored for his team, the Gilgais, and finished with 50 not out from 55 balls. What a fantastic effort! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 22/02/2024By

Latest News

Kye scores 50!

26/02/2024|

Kye Kendall scored his maiden half century on Friday, 9 [...]

We recommend