Latest News
Kye scores 50!
Kye Kendall scored his maiden half century on Friday, 9 [...]
Kindergarten students for 2024
Tullibigeal Central School welcomed their new kindergarten students for 2024. [...]
Looking back: CPS dives into annual Swimming Carnival
Condobolin Public School held its annual Swimming Carnival on Friday, [...]
First Day of Kindergarten
On Thursday 8th February, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
McCarten’s flock takes out top Merino Ewe title
2024 Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition Results It was [...]
Getting back in the groove with Staff Development Day
On Wednesday February 7th, Lake Cargelligo Central School staff participated [...]