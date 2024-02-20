Kindy loves sensory play
At the end of term 4 last year, Tottenham Central School Kindergarten students enjoyed their time playing with their sensory activities. During this time, students also received a visit from Santa while they baked cupcakes in the food tech room. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
