Kindergarten Transition – Full Day Visit!

On Friday 14th November, Tullamore Central School 2026 Kindergarten Transition students spent a wonderful day filled with fun, learning and new adventures!

In Literacy, they shared the delightful story Clancy the Courageous Cow by Lachie Hume. Students talked about what made Clancy special and how his unique qualities helped his herd. They then enjoyed hands-on activities, including writing a sentence about Clancy, designing their own farms with blocks and animal figures, and creating their very own crafty cows.

After recess, students had a fantastic time exploring Music with Mrs Quade and joining in team games with Mrs Hinchley.

To finish the day, the young learners became town planners in Geography with Mrs Fenech! They explored natural features (trees, creeks, rocks, gardens) and built features (swings, slides, trampolines, water parks) to design parks from around Australia.

“What a joyful day of creativity, curiosity and connection as we welcome our 2026 Kindergarten students!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.