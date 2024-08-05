Kids practice their skills

The local Netball team, Tottenham Terrors, had a great turn out to their skills session on Monday 15 July.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for the kids to play some games, engage in fitness activities, learn some of the rules and play a game against each other!” read a post on the Tottenham Terrors Facebook page.

“As always, the morning couldn’t have run without parents volunteering their time for their children or the helpers who ran the games and activities. Thank you everybody for your support, here’s to the next one.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Terrors Facebook page.