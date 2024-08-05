Kids practice their skills
The local Netball team, Tottenham Terrors, had a great turn out to their skills session on Monday 15 July.
“It was a fantastic opportunity for the kids to play some games, engage in fitness activities, learn some of the rules and play a game against each other!” read a post on the Tottenham Terrors Facebook page.
“As always, the morning couldn’t have run without parents volunteering their time for their children or the helpers who ran the games and activities. Thank you everybody for your support, here’s to the next one.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Terrors Facebook page.
Latest News
Visiting Mt Bolo Chapel
Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School teachers travelled to Mt [...]
Kids practice their skills
The local Netball team, Tottenham Terrors, had a great turn [...]
Kinder Special Persons Day
On Friday 21 June, West Wyalong Public School Kindergarten students [...]
Throwback: Getting creative
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre visited the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation [...]
Enjoying the Athletics Carnival
On Thursday 4th July, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Tennis Club hosts morning tea
West Wyalong Tennis Club held a lovely morning tea on [...]