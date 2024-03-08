Kiacatoo Road Railway Crossing to get an upgrade

The railway crossing on Kiacatoo Road near Condobolin is one of 23 in NSW to receive significant upgrades as part of the Australian Government’s Regional Level Crossing Upgrade Fund (RLCUF).

Railway crossings in Akuna Road (Parkes) and Wongajong Road (Red Bend) are also among the infrastructure to be improved.

These upgrades include the installation of retro-reflective boom gates, audible warning devices, updated signage and LED flashing lights increasing the visibility of crossings on both sides of the roadway in response to approaching trains.

The RLCUF aims to improve railway crossing safety in regional areas and reduce serious and fatal crashes that have a devastating impact on communities.

The Australian Government has committed $160 million over four years to state and territory governments to fund up to 50 per cent of the cost of delivering railway crossing upgrades.

The NSW Government will receive $28 million in the first round of funding, which will go towards a program of works across the state’s regional road network and be delivered in partnership with rail infrastructure managers.

“The Australian Government is committed to improving railway crossing safety across the country through the Regional Level Crossing Upgrade Fund (RLCUF),” Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King explained.

“This funding will provide upgrading of treatments such as signage, boom gates, flashing lights and rumble strips, to better alert motorists and pedestrians approaching regional railway crossings.

“This funding is part of the broader Regional Australia Level Crossing Safety Program (RALCSP), which is investing $180 million to deliver a coordinated and holistic approach to improving railway crossing safety across the country.

“The RALCSP also invests in education and awareness activities on how to behave safely around railway crossings, improved data and risk assessments, along with research and trials to promote low-cost, innovative safety solutions.”

The proposed list includes 23 priority projects for railway crossing improvements across nine electorates covering a large area of regional NSW.

“The NSW Labor Government is committed to partnering with the Albanese Government to reduce the risk of serious and fatal crashes at level crossings,” NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison stated.

“We’re matching the federal funding injection and the additional investments we’re making are absolutely crucial because they will improve safety in regional communities and help save lives.

“I’d like to thank Minister King and the Albanese Government for their injection of these much-needed funds to level crossing safety in regional NSW.”