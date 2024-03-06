Karu Pastoral win 44th Don Brown Memorial Competition

The Crouch family (Karu Pastoral Pty Ltd, ‘Big Weebah’) of Condobolin has won the 44th Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition.

Philip, Bernadette, Harold, and Meg Crouch have a long history of success under their belt in the competition and were excited to take out the top title.

In 2024, eight properties opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations.

Judges for the competition were Patrick Davis, Demondrille Merino Stud, Murrumburrah and Henry Armstrong, Pemcaw Merino Stud, Dunedoo. Associate Judge was Lindsay Brown.

The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner, at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 20 February.

Karu Pastoral’s winning flock was classed by Chris Bowman. The family presented a line of home bred maiden ewes.

The Jones Family, ‘Booroola’, Condobolin (Mark, Carol, and Brad Jones) took home second spot. Their flock of ewes were classed by Glen Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes.

Corella (Condo) Partnership (Tom and Kate Stuckey) secured third place. Their ewes were classed by Chris Bowman.

The John Coy Memorial Award for Achievement went to Dusty Partnership (Sam and Amy Gunn), Sunset Station. Cam Armstrong classed their Cassilis Park blood ewes.

Wardlee Pastoral Co (Des, Sandra, and Clint Ward) of ‘Berrilee’ Tullamore were recognised with the Ian Munro Memorial Perpetual Award for best short wool flock. Their ewes of Bundemar blood were classed by Tom Kirk.

The Peter L’Estrange Memorial Award (for the best pen of six) was won by The Jones Family, ‘Booroola’, Condobolin (Mark, Carol, and Brad Jones). The prize was donated by Rabobank.

The Gordon McMaster Classer’s Award went to Chris Bowman.

The many generous sponsors who supplemented the costs of the day and prizes were led by Australian Wool Innovation, Rabobank, Elanco, Moses and Son and Quality Wool.

Other sponsors included Western Lamb Marking Services, Knox Grammar School, Dynon Wools, Coopers/Aliflex, NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association, XytoVet, Wanganella/Poll Boonoke, Zoetis, Belswick Merino Stud, Maspro, Ollson’s Industries, The Land, Yamel Pastoral Co. The event was supported by Lachlan Shire Council.

Between the years of 1979 and 2023, some 389,665 sheep were viewed during the Competition. The most entries in the Don Brown were in 1990, when there were 33. There has been a total of 21,423 kilometres travelled during this time and overall, there has been a total of 4422 spectators involved.

The honour of the most wins in the Competition goes to the Crouch Brothers with eight followed by JN and CM L’Estrange with four.

The most successful winning bloodlines since 1979 include Mungadal (8), Genanegie (4) and now Belswick, also elevated to four wins.

The classer with the most wins has been the late Gordon McMaster (15), Chris Bowman (7), and Barry Crouch (5).

Karu Pastoral Pty Ltd, ‘Big Weebah’ will now contest the 24th annual Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows Merino Ewe Competition against the winners from Trundle and Parkes.