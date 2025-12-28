K-2 have fun at Zoo

Tullamore Central School K2 students had an amazing day finding insects, building insect motels, building bird nesting collection stations, learning about the animals at the zoom and meeting backyard animals. The students were amazing and made the day spectacular! Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.

