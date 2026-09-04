Junior Judging at the Tullamore Show
A fantastic turnout of 75 young competitors took part in Junior Judging on Friday 14th August, the biggest attendance Tullamore Show has seen!
“A big shoutout to Steve Chester, judging the wool section, and Krystal Proudfoot, who judged the Merino sheep handling alongside Alan Larkings and Boyd Aveyard.” read a post on the Quality Wool Facebook page.
“It’s great to see the next generation getting involved and building their skills across the industry” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Quality Wool Facebook page.
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