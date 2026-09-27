Jed takes the cake

By Melissa Blewitt

Jed Anderson has taken out the Bloke’s Chocolate Cake Competition at the 2026 Condobolin Show, claiming local bragging rights in the popular baking event.

Anderson’s winning cake earned him the top prize of $50 and a broad ribbon, with the prize donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers.

Jaren Blewitt was awarded second place and received a $25 prize, also donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers.

The competition encouraged male bakers to put their chocolate cake-making skills to the test, with entries required to be iced on the top only.

The Bloke’s Cake Competition has become a fun feature of the Condobolin Show, giving local men the opportunity to showcase their baking skills and compete for the title.

For Jed, the victory provides not only the prize, but also some well-earned bragging rights until next year’s competition.