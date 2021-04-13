JANELLE PLAYS WELL TO GET A YARD STICK

Condobolin Sports Club Womens Bowls

Wednesday 24th, Condobolin Sports Women held a Special General Meeting to vote on the inclusion of a new Womens Club shirt, similar design to our Mens Club. After discussions covering many concerns a motion was moved, seconded and an majority vote was carried.

Thursday 25th, eight ladies played seventeen ends of Fours. Liz Goodsell, Beryl Field, Pam Nicholl, and Yvonne Johnson had a sixteen all draw with Janelle Taylor, Colleen Helyar, Judy Johnson and Pauleen Dimos. One yard stick to Janelle Taylor.

Match Committee have completed the club Fours draw and it’s on our notice board. This competition will be played as a round robin, each team will have three games, win or loose. Team 1 Mel Rees, Zena Jones, Colleen Helyar, Judy Johnson (S). Team 2 Yvonne Johnson, Margaret Dopper, Beryl Field, Pam Nicholl (S). Team 3 Sam Dawson, Cathy Thompson, Danielle Thompson, Wendy Ryan (S). Team 4 Liz Goodsell, Janelle Taylor, Felicity Saunders, Marilyn Seton (S). First round, team 1 plays team 2, while team 3 play team 4.

Club Championship Pairs’ draw is also on our notice board.

Danielle Thompson and Wendy Ryan play Yvonne Johnson and Judy Dodgson, Zena Jones and Mel Rees play Marg Dopper and Beryl Field, Samantha Dawson and Cathy Thompson play Colleen Helyar and Judy Johnson, Janelle Taylor and Marilyn Seton play Jenny Tickle and Pauleen Dimos.

Match Committee are requesting all players to get in and play their matches at their earliest convenience.

A reminder to all players involved in Club matches, they are required to pay their nomination fee for each event at the bar BEFORE the first game is played in that event. Green fees can be paid after your match is played.

On the draw for Social bowls on Thursday 1st April are Judy Johnson and Beryl Field.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list, and a happy and safe Easter to all.

Keep Safe,

HALF NIP.