Improvement works for Gum Bend Lake

Improvement works will be undertaken at Gum Bend Lake in Condobolin once it closes for the season.

The lake has been closed to all motorised water sport activities as of Monday, 11 March 2024 as water levels have decreased rapidly because of hot spells experienced by the area.

Lachlan Shire Council has several projects planned to be undertaken at Gum Bend Lake in the coming off season, according to a statement released on Thursday, 7 March.

“The work must be completed by 30 June 2024 to meet grant conditions,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“To complete these projects the water level in the lake must be low and therefore, the lake has not been refilled since Christmas.

“The water level has been gradually dropping; however, the recent very hot weather has increased evaporation and caused the water level to fall much faster than expected. As a result, the lake will be closed to all motorised water sport activities from Monday, 11 March 2024.

“The camping grounds, walkway, playground, picnic facilities and amenities will still be open and able to be enjoyed.

“The planned works include the removal of the tyre bank, reconstruction of the foreshore area and refurbishment of the swimming area,” the statement explained.

The works are expected to be completed prior to the lake being refilled ready to open for the 2024/2025 summer season.