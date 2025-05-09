History students travel to Canberra

At the end of term 1, the Trundle Central School Stage 6 History students went to the Pompeii and Indigenous Australia exhibitions in Canberra. The Pompeii exhibition had many artifacts from the site and an interactive volcano that erupted every sixteen minutes. There were even replica plaster casts of some of the victims of the 79 AD eruption. The students then went to the Indigenous Australia exhibition, where they saw ancient weapons, beadwork and modern historical artefacts. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.