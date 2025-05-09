History students travel to Canberra
At the end of term 1, the Trundle Central School Stage 6 History students went to the Pompeii and Indigenous Australia exhibitions in Canberra. The Pompeii exhibition had many artifacts from the site and an interactive volcano that erupted every sixteen minutes. There were even replica plaster casts of some of the victims of the 79 AD eruption. The students then went to the Indigenous Australia exhibition, where they saw ancient weapons, beadwork and modern historical artefacts. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Not A Hero – ANZAC Photos
Not a Hero The ANZAC Day march was over - [...]
History students travel to Canberra
At the end of term 1, the Trundle Central School [...]
Pop Up Storytime
Born to Read Condobolin hosted a Pop Up Storytime at [...]
Jaren catches a mighty Murray Cod
Easter is a time to spend time with family and [...]
Fishing ends on a high note
The Trundle Central School fishing interest elective started off slow, [...]
Pausing to remember
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin paused to remember those who served [...]