History Club Games Night

Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit with an Egypt-themed game. There was mummy wrapping, code breaking, shaking spiders and physical challenges. All the teams conquered the trials and won the game. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 16/12/2025By

Latest News

K-2 have fun at Zoo

29/12/2025|

Tullamore Central School K2 students had an amazing day finding [...]

Program complete

28/12/2025|

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Pre K Learner program has [...]

Setting Elf Traps

28/12/2025|

Trundle Central School students from years 3-6 recently spent two [...]

We recommend