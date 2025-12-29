History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit with an Egypt-themed game. There was mummy wrapping, code breaking, shaking spiders and physical challenges. All the teams conquered the trials and won the game. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
