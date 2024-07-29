Having fun at an art workshop

The Nyngan Local Aboriginal Land Council held an art workshop on Friday 12th July.
The canvases were donated by The Commonwealth Bank Nyngan.
The art workshop was also held on Monday 15th July.
Source and Image Credits: Nyngan Local Aboriginal Land Council Facebook page.

