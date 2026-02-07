Hands-On Week for Work Experience Students

At the start of December 2025, Bland Shire Council welcomed two Ungarie Central School students for a weeks worth of work experience.

Nicholas spent time with the Sewage Treatment Works and Urban teams, finishing the week with two days alongside the Biosecurity team. Nicholas is pictured assisting with biosecurity fieldwork, including attaching cochineal to velvet tree pear as part of the Councils ongoing weed management efforts.

Eva completed her work experience in the Library, helping with weekly groups, shelving and customer service.

It’s been a busy and rewarding week for the two students, giving them a valuable insight into the diverse work Council teams undertake across the Shire.

“We hope they enjoyed their experience and wish them all the best in their studies and future careers!” read a post on the Bland Shire Council’s Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.