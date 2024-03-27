Grand Final win
The Under 12s Condobolin Intertown side have claimed victory in the Grand Final. They took on Parkes and showed skills plus determination to take the title. Coach Sean Crammond (far left) was extremely proud of his team’s effort throughout the competition. “It was such a pleasure to coach these kids! A team full of superstars,” he wrote via a comment on the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
