Frivolity and fun at fabulous fundraiser

The St Joseph’s Parish School P and F Lawn Bowls fundraising evening proved to be a fabulous community event, combining entertaining bowling activities, valuable learning experiences and unpredictable weather. “We extend our gratitude to Condo Sports Club for their support and to participating families and businesses for their contribution to our school’s fundraising event,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “The event was a true success story, fostering an evening brimming with laughter and community spirit.” Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.