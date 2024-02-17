Friday Night Cricket

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association hosted Friday Night Cricket on 2 February. The Gilgais took on Kiacatoo. Gilgais came away with the win, with players and spectators enjoying the match. ABOVE: The Gilgais Team; BELOW: The Kiacatoo Team. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

