Free Child Restraint Checks

Lachlan Shire Council are ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Condobolin on Tuesday 14 May 2024.

Lachlan Shire Council’s Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that this free child restraint checking day is now held bi-annually as it is well patronised and is important in ensuring the safe travel of young children.

“Due to the success of previous events, we’ve received funding to offer this service twice a year to Condobolin residents – one in late November/early December and one in April/May,” Ms Suitor said.

The upcoming child restraint checking day will be held on Tuesday 14 May from 11am – 2pm at Central West Family Support Group.

The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital. Research shows that two out of three child restraints are not being used properly and this puts children at risk of injury in the event of a crash.

“Most of the restraints we have checked at previous events have had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child – such as tightening and untwisting straps, fitting gated buckles and correcting the seatbelt’s path through the restraint.

“It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure that your precious cargo is safe,” Ms Suitor said.

Bookings are essential – phone 6861 2364 to secure your place.

Information about the child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.