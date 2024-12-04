Fourteen students make First Holy Communion

Fourteen St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students made their First Holy Communion recently. Darcy Keates, Rheanna Cabilin, Georgia Connell, Ella McTiernan, Olive Mercieca, Isla Watt, Patsy Jacobson, Audrey Merritt, Henry Nagle, Jack Kennedy, Charlie Geeves, Nicholas Brangwin, Meliah Bendall and Ted Smith committed to this special milestone. “A big thank you to Mrs. Kristy Ticehurst and Father Getulio for their beautiful preparation of the children, Mrs Susannah Ford for decorating the church, Mrs Elizabeth Riley and Mrs Ann Hetherington for the wonderful photos, and Mrs. Jenna Keates for the delicious cake. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the parents for their dedication in helping their children commit to this special milestone. Your support made this day truly meaningful,” Principal Natasha Brotherton wrote in the school newsletter (Term4, Week 6).