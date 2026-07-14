Former CHS students receive Evolution Mining Scholarships

By Melissa Blewitt

Evolution Mining supports and celebrates the achievements of students who have left Condobolin High School to undertake Tertiary education on a yearly basis.

Condobolin High School Careers Advisor Mrs Lindy Moon presented 10 former students who are now studying at University with Evolution Mining Endeavour Scholarships at the Condobolin High School Semester One Celebration Assembly on Friday, 19 June.

The first scholarship was awarded to Halle B-Williams, who is studying a Bachelor of Social Work at the University of New England (Armidale). Lachlan Access Program Head Teacher Melissa Rees accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Daniel Gile. He is studying a Bachelor of Information Technology at La Trobe University. He is currently in his third year of study. His former Year Advisor, Condobolin High School Head Teacher English/HSIE Anne Wadsworth, accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

Corey Herbert, who is studying a Bachelor of Arts (History and Aboriginal Studies) at La Trobe University, was another recipient of a Scholarship. He is currently in his third year of study. His brother Jackson Herbert accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Kiara Kendall, who is studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her second year of study. Her brother Kye Kendall accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Ryan Goodsell was the fifth Scholarship recipient. He is studying a Bachelor of Sports Development at Western Sydney University. He is currently in his second year of study. His cousin, James Logan, accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

Xavier Grimshaw also received a Scholarship. He is studying a Bachelor of Performance at the Australian Institute of Music. He is currently in his first year of study. Condobolin High School Head Teacher Wellbeing Mrs Melissa Hughes accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Summer Davis. She is studying a Bachelor of Criminology at Newcastle University. She is currently in her first year of study.

Emily Miles, who is studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University at Wagga Wagga, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her first year of study. Her sister Hollie Miles accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Tara Hughes was the ninth Scholarship recipient. She is studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Science at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga. She is currently in her first year of study.

Gemma O’Bryan was the final Scholarship recipient. She is studying a Bachelor of Nursing at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga. She is currently in his first year of study.