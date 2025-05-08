Latest News
Fishing ends on a high note
The Trundle Central School fishing interest elective started off slow, [...]
Pausing to remember
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin paused to remember those who served [...]
Dylan wins Monthly Medal
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we played an individual stroke [...]
Practicing art
During the first term at Trundle Central School, students from [...]
Sports Stars Disco fun
Local youth put on their dancing shoes at the Lachlan [...]
Free online Child Car Seat Safety workshops
Advertorial. Parents, carers and grandparents of young children are invited [...]