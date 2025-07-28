First Debate at Premier’s Debating Competition
Lake Cargelligo Central School Primary Debating Team had their first debate on Thursday 26th June in this year’s Premier’s Debating Competition and it was their ‘first ever’ debate.
Ruby, Emme, Paige and Abbygail took on the Hillston Central School team. They didn’t win but they gave Hillston a run for their money, creating some very strong arguments in favour of letting children under twelve use their electronic devices.
Well done girls. We can see a bright future for this team as they keep building their debating skills.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
