Farmer Dustin on a quest to find love

Condobolin’s Dustin Manwaring is among five farmers looking for love on a popular national television series.

The 26-year-old will join four other farmers, Bert (30), Wamuran, Queensland; Joe (33) Bombala, NSW; Dean (25) Kandanga, Queensland; Tom (22) Tabilk, Victoria in a quest to find a partner on Farmer Wants a Wife.

While an exact date for Season 14 has not been released, it is believed the show will premiere Channel 7 and 7Plus after Easter.

The cattle, sheep, goat and crop farmer describes himself as a little timid and quiet but has a determination and drive to succeed and is looking for a partner who is family-orientated and resilient.

“I would love a partner that is happy, fun, loving, loves a good time, easy going, thick-skinned, tough, resilient, loyal, not afraid to have a go, and family-oriented,” he said.

“I am genuinely looking for a partner for life, so I would like to meet someone who is ready to settle down and ready to move to the farm.”

Samatha Armitage will host Farmer Wants a Wife in 2024, and she will be joined by co-host Natalie Gruzlewski.

Farmer Wants a Wife has proved participants belief in a bush fairy tale is alive and well. Audiences also become invested in the farmers quest for love. There have been nine marriages and 26 babies as a result of the show. There are also two new weddings in the pipeline – Andrew and Jess (Season 11) and David and Emily (Season 13).

ABOVE: Farmer Tom, Farmer Dean, host Samantha Armitage, Farmer Joe, Farmer Dustin and Farmer Bert. Farmer Dustin is from Condobolin and will be looking to find love on the popular reality television series Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 14). Image Credit: Farmer Wants a Wife Facebook Page.