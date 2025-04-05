Evelyn makes Western

On Monday 3rd March, Tottenham Central School students Evelyn and Annalise travelled to Parkes to participate in the PSSA Tennis Trials. Evelyn came away with a position in the Western team! She will be heading to Bathurst early May to compete in the State PSSA Tennis Championships. Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 02/04/2025

05/04/2025|

