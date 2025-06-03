Ellijah participates in Chess Tournament

Tullibigeal Central School student Ellijah Turner recently competed in a Chess Tournament in Orange.

The school expressed their excitement for Ellijah and his acheivements on the Tullibigeal Facebook page.

“We are proud to highlight our commitment to High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE), fostering excellence in students’ areas of strength. Ellijah exemplifies this through his active participation in Sydney Academy of Chess tournaments.” read a post on their page.

On May 9th, Ellijah competed in an online chess tournament, overcoming technical challenges to secure victories in 2 out of 3 games. He continued to impress on May 12th at a face-to-face tournament in Orange, finishing 5th overall in a competitive field.

These accomplishments reflect Ellijah’s dedication and the school’s support for students pursuing their passions under the HPGE framework.

“Congratulations, Ellijah, on your impressive achievements! We also extend our gratitude to Mr. Turner for accompanying and supporting Ellijah in Orange.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.