Elders Photo Competition in focus

It’s time to get your cameras out, the Elders calendar competition is now open. “Proud Grandfather, Phil Hague (below) snapped this one a while back of one of his Grandsons, Freddy helping feed the steers. Look at that cheeky grin, he looks pretty happy to be helping Pa,” a post on the Elders (Lake Cargelligo) Facebook Page read. This year, for their annual calendar competition, Elders invite you to share with them your favourite moments in Australian agriculture, as seen through the lens. The winning entry will not only secure the acclaimed cover spot, but also a $500 pre-paid gift voucher. 12 additional winners are allocated for each month within the calendar and receive a $100 voucher. Later this year, the 2026 calendars will be made available in local Elders branches. Simply go to www.elders.com.au and submit your entry.