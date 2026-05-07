Educators attend conference

Trundle Children’s Centre educators Ash, Lauren and Ash were in Dubbo attending the From The Stem Up Conference – Quality Practices for Thriving Children recently. Over the two days the girls were exposed to a variety of industry experts who spoke about quality practices and achieving meaningful outcomes to allow children to truly thrive as well as aspects of child development and behaviours. “Thank you Gilgandra Preschool Inc for hosting such an informative conference for early childhood professionals in the Central West.” read a post on the centre’s Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.