Educational Grants given out

CWA Kiacatoo Notes February 2024

Our February meeting was held at the home of Trish Phillips on Tuesday 6th February which was to be our Handicraft and Land Cookery Day.

We didn’t have any handicraft items this year however Ruth Worthington, one of our Land Cookery Officers, brought along some very interesting cookery items that she had made and will remake to enter in the Inter Group Handicraft and Land Cookery Day was held in Condobolin on Tuesday 5th March.

On Friday 9th February at 3.30pm I had the very enjoyable privilege, as President of CWA Kiacatoo Branch, of awarding the Certificates of Appreciation, to Ruby and Pippa Phillips, our Educational Grant recipients. Proudly watched by their Mother Sonia Phillips and their Great Grandmother Trish Phillips with permission cheerfully given for the photographs to be taken.

On 24th February we bade farewell to our much-valued member Judy Bell who passed on 13th February. Judy had been very ill in Orange hospital for a few weeks. The funeral service was held at the Catholic Church, she was laid to rest in the Lawn Cemetery, CWA members attending formed a guard of honour inside the Church. Vestibule. Kiacatoo, were asked to cater trays of sandwiches for the refreshments at the Railway Hotel and were enjoyed alongside the hot food, cakes and slices provided by the family. Thankyou ladies your generosity and hard work is appreciated. As president of Kiacatoo, and personal friend of Judy’s, I was asked to give a tribute about Judys 40 plus years as a member of CWA. Judy was a genuine, caring, and generous person highly skilled in Handicrafts and won awards at state level for her knitting and floral arrangement. She will be sadly missed.

Friday 15th March the Inter-Group Handicraft Day will be held at the Peak Hill Anglican Hall.

On Wednesday 27th March at 10.00am we will be holding a Morning Tea at Ruth Worthington’s on her back deck. Morning Tea is provided so please bring a male or female friend along to share a delicious morning tea.

Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday 2nd April at 1pm in the Library Meeting room, our Guest Michael Malouf will show members how to use a Fire Extinguisher correctly.

Contributed by Tina Harris – President Kiacatoo CWA.