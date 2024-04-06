Dub Leffler visits UCS

Visiting author and illustrator, Dub Leffler, organised by the Bland Shire Council Library, visited Ungarie Central School on Friday, 8th March, to talk to students from Kinder to Yr 10.

Dub has created 25 books, including ‘Once There Was A Boy’ (2011) that achieved award winning international success and ‘Sorry Day’ (2018). He includes many metaphors with his illustrations and one of his favourites is drawing with very small pencils showing that ‘you can achieve a lot, with a little’.

Students engaged in numerous activities including becoming relaxed and ready to draw, following instructions to draw with their eyes closed, completing half an illustration using their dominant hand and the other half using their non dominant hand and identifying emotions based on the amount and position of the whites of eyes showing (this was interesting).

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central Schools Newsletter.