Dropping off Santa Letters for Christmas
On Monday 17th November, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School Kinder and Year 1 students visited their local Australia Post to send their Santa letters to the North Pole. “Thanks to our Year 6 students who helped along the walk and during the visit.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
