Double Demerit points in force

Double Demerit points will be in force for the Easter period.

They will apply on NSW roads from Thursday, 28 March until Monday 1 April 2024 (inclusive) as Police encourage road users to look out for each other over the holiday break.

During these five days, double demerit points will apply for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.

Drivers are reminded that school zones will be operational on Thursday 28 March. Additional penalties can apply for certain offences committed in school zones.

Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Adam Cornish has indicated that Police will also be targeting other high-risk behaviour including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.

“We are expecting roads to be busy with people travelling across NSW for the long weekend. Our message is to be patient, obey the road rules and drive to conditions. We want everyone to reach their destination safely and to enjoy the Easter break without tragedy” he stated.

“I ask all drivers to play their part in reducing crashes and risks. Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks, limit distractions in the car, don’t mix alcohol or drugs with driving and ensure you and all your passengers are wearing seatbelts.”

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that Police enforcement figures show that double demerit points do deter motorists from speeding while reminding them to wear their seatbelt/helmet when roads are at their busiest.

“Double demerits were implemented 20 years ago, in a bid to encourage drivers to obey road rules during busy traffic periods,” she explained.

“They occur on select holiday periods and long weekends and have proven to be an effective deterrent. Statistics show that there’s a 30 per cent reduction in casualty crashes when double demerit points are operational.

“Drivers are reminded that mobile phone detection cameras will be active over the Easter break to catch people illegally using their phone whilst driving. Drivers will accrue 10 demerit points for all licence classes during the double demerit long weekend as well as receive a fine,” Ms Suitor concluded.

ABOVE: Just two of the Highway Patrol Officers that will be keeping our roads safe over Easter are Sergeant Cornish (Parkes) and Acting Sergeant Mooney (Bathurst). Image Credit: Melanie Suitor.