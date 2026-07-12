Donating native trees

Condobolin and Districts Landcare happily donated some native flowering trees and shrubs to the Condobolin Hospital that will aim to attract birds and insects to the gardens. “A project that Merv, one of the District Managers for Aboriginal Health at Western NSW Local Health District has been very passionate about,” a post on the Condobolin and Districts Landcare Facebook Page read. “A big thank you to Weddin Community Native Nursery for growing the tube stock.”

Image Credit: Condobolin and Districts Landcare Facebook Page.