Discussing Weeds In Condobolin

The Central West Weeds Operations Committee and the Central West Regional Weeds Committee met in Condobolin on 4 and 5 December to discuss weed management issues and investigate opportunities for further collaboration such as research and practical application.

The committees are made up of representatives from Central West LGAs, Crown Lands, NSW Farmers, NSW Forestry, National Parks and Wildlife Services, Local Land Services, and NSW DPI.

With a landscape as diverse as ours, localised knowledge has been key to developing a comprehensive understanding weed related issues across the Central West region. These committees bring together individuals, the wider community, government agencies and industry to look at ways we can best manage existing and emerging weeds.

Local control authorities play an important role in supporting key deliverable for weed management such as enforcing legislated weed management obligation on private and public land; conducting weed inspections on private and public land; controlling weeds on land managed by local government: reporting and mapping weed incidence across the state and providing education for both the public and council staff on weed management.

Jodie Lawler Central West Regional Weeds Coordinator said “The committees meet in different LGAs so that we can get a good understanding of what are the key weed issues across our region.

“This time it was Lachlan Shire Council’s opportunity to showcase what their region has to offer and discuss any concerns they have regarding weed management.

“Lachlan Shire Council Weed Control team need to be congratulated on their hard work in maintaining a vigilant weed control program within their LGA.”

The committees enjoyed a tour of the Wiradjuri Centre and then the newly built information centre and Utes in the Paddock.

Contributed.