Danielle takes the title
Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls
On the 11th May Danielle Thompson played Rachael Bendall in the final of the consistency singles.
Danielle got off to an early start, but Rachael fought back after 23 ends Danielle was declared the winner 153 to 77 in the final of the Ladies consistency final.
Congratulations Danielle and Rachael on a great game of bowls.
Contributed by Condobolin Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.
