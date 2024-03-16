Dance workshops the start of a performance at Skyfest 2024

Over 25 young people spent their Friday evening and Saturday last week at the Wiradjuri Study Centre with Wiradjuri choreographer and dancer Jo Clancy from Wagana Dancers and Yidaki player Paul Glass creating a new performance to premiere at Condo Skyfest on April 6 this year.

Jo is no stranger to Condobolin, having been collaborating with and dancing in the community for over 15 years.

Over the two days the young people created and rehearsed a new dance work. The group will continue to rehearse over the coming weeks, all of their efforts culminating in the full performance at Skyfest.

“It was a deadly couple of days in Condobolin creating some youth magic for Skyfest” said Jo.

Outback Theatre for Young People (OTYP) has partnered with Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation and the Galari Pathways Program to bring these artists to Condobolin to work with local young people.

OTYP are based in Deniliquin, in the Riverina, and work across regional and remote NSW.

One of their long term projects, Outback Outreach, is funded by Create NSW and focuses on making sure that geography doesn’t stop young people from having the opportunity to have arts and cultural experiences.

The development of this performance for this year’s Condo Skyfest is hoped to be the start of an ongoing partnership.

Press Release.