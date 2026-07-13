CWFSG host second successful State of Origin Youth Night

Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) hosted a community State of Origin night for local youth on Wednesday, 17 June. This event allowed young people to watch the rugby league matches in a safe, supportive, and drug-and-alcohol-free environment. The event was funded by Community Drug Action Team (CDAT). Queensland defeated the NSW Blues 44 to 24 in Game 2 of the 2026 State of Origin series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Trailing by four points at half-time, the Maroons mounted a stunning second-half onslaught to secure the victory and level the series one all. Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series will be held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The deciding match is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 July with kick-off taking place at 8:05 pm AEST. Image Credit: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.