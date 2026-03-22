Connecting Classroom Learning to the Land
As part of their first unit on the agricultural industry, Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students visited “Ellerslie” recently to learn about the operational structure and day-to-day running of the property. During the visit, students explored the facilities used to manage the farm, gained insight into livestock management practices, and learned about the cropping program. “A thank you to Mr Red Lindsay for giving his time to speak with the students and share his knowledge and experience.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Connecting Classroom Learning to the Land
As part of their first unit on the agricultural industry, [...]
Displaying memorabilia
The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band is pleased to have the [...]
Rio Tinto give Burra Scandium Project EIS update
By Melissa Blewitt The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the [...]
Lachlan Cricket Council Under 14s win Grand Final
Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players Levi Daure, Quade Peterson, Harvey [...]
Chad, Maddox and Rowley take to the court
Condobolin Public School students Chad Worland (left), Maddox Stewart (right) [...]
Pollies in the Pub
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Railway Hotel hosted a Pollie in [...]