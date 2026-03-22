Connecting Classroom Learning to the Land

As part of their first unit on the agricultural industry, Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students visited “Ellerslie” recently to learn about the operational structure and day-to-day running of the property. During the visit, students explored the facilities used to manage the farm, gained insight into livestock management practices, and learned about the cropping program. “A thank you to Mr Red Lindsay for giving his time to speak with the students and share his knowledge and experience.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.