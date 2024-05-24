Condobolin take on Grenfell

On Saturday, 11 May Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed Grenfell to take on the Goannas. “It was another cold and raining Saturday but all our kids and supporters were out in force,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “Congratulations to both our 14s Tag teams for claiming the wins and to our younger children for giving it their all rain, hail or shine.” Round 3 saw Condobolin head to Manildra on 18 May for an away game; to take on the Cabonne Roos. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.