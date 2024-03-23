Condobolin Public School Kindergarten to Year Two Presentation

Condobolin Public School held their Kindergarten to Year Two Presentation Day on Monday, 11 December, 2023.

The event was to acknowledge student achievements in academic and sporting categories.

The event began with a Welcome to Country, which was given by 2023 School Captain Kobie Whiley.

He also welcomed special guests, and thanked local businesses who supported the event.

Condobolin Public School Principal Lorraine Farrugia then addressed the audience.

Miss Seagrott announced the winners of the 2/3R Awards, while Miss Richards presented them to students. (above) Sienna Small (Consistent Effort), Saige Elliott (Most Improved), Dante Lopez (Sportsmanship Award), Hadlee Lark (English), Toby Newell (Mathematics), Carlisle Lemmon-Saddler (Wiradjuri Award – Cultural), and Ebony Buckland (Citizenship Award).

Miss Seagrott announced the winners of the 2M Awards, while Mr Manvell presented them to students. Addison Crammond (Consistent Effort), Riley Richards (Most Improved), Charlie Baxter

(Sportsmanship Award), River-Lee Taylor (English), Thomas Leslie (Mathematics), Cameron Thornton (Wiradjuri Award – Academic), Annabelle Barrass (KLA of Choice – Creative Arts),

Olympia Tanswell (Attendance Award), Oriana Kennard (Academic Achievement) and Sophie Ritchie (Citizenship Award).

Miss Seagrott announced the winners of the 1/2H Awards, while Miss Hull presented them to students. Jackson Bennett (Consistent Effort), Maddox Stewart (Most Improved), Charley Clemson

(Sportsmanship Award), Nikiaha Milson (English), Henry Hocking (Mathematics), Kylah Bamblett (Wiradjuri Award – Sport), Logan Bell (KLA of Choice – PDHPE), London Sloane (Attendance

Award), Indi Worland (Academic Achievement) and Lilly Anderson (Citizenship Award).

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.