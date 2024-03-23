Condobolin Public School Kindergarten to Year Two Presentation

At the Presentation Day on Monday, 11 December, 2023 Condobolin Public School Miss Seagrott announced the winners of the 1G Awards, while Miss Geeves presented them to students.

Celeste Wiggins (Consistent Effort), Charlie Chalker (Most Improved), Shelby Skinner (Sportsmanship Award), Elijah Fatafehi (English), Lachlan Worthington (Mathematics), Rosa-Lea

Brandy (Wiradjuri Award – Creative Arts), Amelia Chamen (KLA of Choice – English), Darcie Kennard (Attendance Award), Jarren Windsor (Academic Achievement) and Aisha Lemmon-Saddler

(Citizenship Award).

Mrs Farrugia announced the winners of the K6P Awards, while Ms Porter presented them to students. Maggie Packham received the Most Improved – English Award.

Miss Seagrott announced the winners of the K6D Awards, while Mrs Farrugia presented them to students. Bentley Brown received the Most Improved Award.

Miss Seagrott announced the winners of the K/1C Awards, while Miss Cusack presented them to students. Maylee Perry (Consistent Effort), Billy Wright (Most Improved), Sarah Watt

(Sportsmanship Award), Foster Elliott (English), Paddy Chalker (Mathematics), Carlani Solomon (Wiradjuri Award – Academic), Elias Saunders-Chatfield (KLA of Choice – Visual Arts), Thomas

Buerckner-Simpson (Attendance Award), Lylah Smith (Academic Achievement) and Chelsea Pawsey (Citizenship Award).

Miss Seagrott announced the winners of the KB Awards, while Miss Black presented them to students. Maggie Smith (Consistent Effort), Eli Thorpe (Most Improved), Javiera Milson (Sportsmanship Award), Boyd Worland (English), Samuel Ritchie (Mathematics), Mia Grogan (Wiradjuri Award – Cultural), Caylee Loftus (KLA of Choice – Creative Arts), Kailewis Powell

(Attendance Award), Jordan Small (Academic Achievement) and Bonnie Bendall (Citizenship Award).

The Born to Read Committee donates a book to two students in Year Two, who have shown the most improvement in reading. The awardees were Kylani Robertson-Reynolds and Toby Patton.

Toby Newell was recognised with an Outstanding Attendance Award, as he achieved 100 per cent attendance across the year.

Condobolin Public School presented an Aboriginal Education Encouragement Award for one boy and one girl from Kindergarten to Year Two, to encourage them to strive to be the best they can be in all aspects of their learning. The winners of these Awards were Kaine Atkinson and Elise Taylor.

Miss Seagrott announced the Condobolin Public School Staff PBL Awards. These Awards are presented to a boy and a girl who demonstrate positive behaviour by following school rules and

showing how strong, smart and proud they can be. Kiara Parker-Nolan and Jordan Small were the winners of these Awards.

The Condobolin Public School Commitment Awards went to Sienna Small and Elias Saunders-Chatfield. This Award is given to those who demonstrate commitment in all aspects of learning. The

Condobolin Public School Kindergarten to Year Two Presentation Day concluded with a farewell from the 2023 School Leadership group and the singing of the National Anthem.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.