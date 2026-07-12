Condobolin Junior Rugby League

ROUND 9 WRAP UP – CONDOBOLIN v CANOWINDRA

Round 9 saw us welcome Canowindra Junior Rugby League Football Club Inc to Pat Timmins Oval on a chilly winter’s morning. As the sun rose and painted the sky pink, the temperature may have dropped, but the action on the field and the warm food from our canteen kept everyone smiling throughout the day.

Our Mini and Mod teams once again put together another fantastic round of rugby league. It continues to be great to watch our youngest players grow in confidence, skill and sportsmanship each week. Team photos also got underway today, and we can’t wait to see the finished results! We all know how much our kids love looking back on their team photos and game day action shots.

Our International teams also had a successful day, with two from three coming away with well-earned victories. There’s nothing better than heading back to the sheds after a win and singing the club song together…

Up, up Condobolin, the kids in the Gold and Blue!

Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.