Condobolin JRL players celebrate culture

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Junior Rugby League players celebrated Aboriginal culture, connection and sport at the Nations of Origin and NAIDOC Community Event at Cheney Oval, Parkes, on Wednesday, 8 July.

Memphis Jones, Billy Simpson, Tyler Dargin, Eli Heffernan, Kody Martin, Baden Riley, Keaton Sloane, Mahayla Atkinson, Rachel Grimmond and Kelise Atkinson showed skills and sportsmanship on the day.

The free, family-friendly event brought together people of all ages for a day of cultural activities, entertainment and football as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.

Visitors enjoyed cultural dance performances, football matches, cultural food tastings and unique gelato flavours inspired by Aboriginal culture. Information stalls and interactive activities were also available throughout the day.

Children were catered for with a jumping castle, inflatable slide, face painting and airbrush tattoos, while a free barbecue lunch provided for attendees.

Organisers said the event aimed to celebrate Aboriginal culture, strengthen community connections and provide an opportunity for people to come together in the spirit of NAIDOC Week.

The Nations of Origin and NAIDOC Community Event was proudly supported by the NSW Government, Aboriginal Affairs NSW and Evolution Mining.