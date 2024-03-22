Condobolin holds successful Pony Club Rally Day

Condobolin Pony Club held a very successful Rally Day on Saturday, 9 March. Many local children and their horses had fun and honed their skills. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 20/03/2024

