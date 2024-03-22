Latest News
Condobolin holds successful Pony Club Rally Day
Condobolin Pony Club held a very successful Rally Day on [...]
Successful CWA Land Cookery and Handicraft Day held in Condobolin
Oxley Group CWA held their annual ‘The Land’ Cookery and [...]
Wellbeing nurses to support Lake students
Wellbeing nurses will support students at Lake Cargelligo Central School [...]
Learning skills
Local junior rugby league players took the opportunity to showcase [...]
Joy’s Fruit Cake takes top spot at Competition
Recently the Group 10 Central Western Association of Ag Shows [...]
Trundle takes win
Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 9th March, saw us arrive [...]