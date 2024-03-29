Condo Classic Championships a great success

This year’s Condo Classic two-day Competition, hosted by the Condobolin Clay Target Club, has been hailed a success by organisers. The event, which attracted competitors from all over the region, was held on Saturday, 2 March and Sunday, 3 March. A prize pool of $1,200 was up for grabs. The first event of the Competition was a 5 Target Eyeopener; followed by a 15 Pair Double Rise Event. The third event of the Condo Classic was a 30 Target Pointscore. On Day two, the first event was a 50 Target Double Barrel Championship. This was followed by a 25 Target Single Barrel Championship and a 25 Target Pointscore Championship. The final event was a 25 Target Pointscore Championship. The High Guns went to Tracey Stringer (Overall); Shannon Barby (AA Grade); Blake Osborne (A Grade); Doug Osborne (B Grade); Garry Paddison (C Grade); Riley Horsburgh (Junior); Sandy Sullivan (Ladies); and Robert Brodin (Veterans). The organisers would like to thank all the shooters and sponsors who made this year’s Competition at the Condo Classic two day shoot such a great event. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.