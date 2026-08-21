Community supports Open Day at TCS

By Hayley Egan

On Monday 3rd August, Tottenham Central School held their Open Day Book Parade Book Fair.

At 11:30am, the Book Parade was held in the Secondary area of the school.

This was followed by open classrooms from 11:45am until 1pm. Parents and friends were invited to visit the classrooms and see what the students are up to in class.

The Book Fair in the Library was also happening during this time. Students were able to browse and buy books.

From 1pm until 1:45pm a BBQ lunch was available.

The SRC Amazing Race was held from 2pm until 3pm to finish up the day.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate our TCS Open Day on Monday. It was wonderful to see so many members of our school and wider community getting involved.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“A special thank you from the SRC to everyone who participated in the Amazing Race. We hope you had as much fun taking part as we did organising it!”

Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.