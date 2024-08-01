Commonwealth Bank Lake Cargelligo branch wearing their PJs to help kids in care

On Friday, 19 July 2024, the Lake Cargelligo Commonwealth Bank branch staff wore their PJs to work in support of The Pyjama Foundation and are inviting the community to help them raise funds for children in foster care.

Lake Cargelligo branch aims to bring much-needed attention to The Pyjama Foundation, which offers one-on-one mentoring programs to children in foster care, providing assistance with reading, writing and building self-confidence. The branch is selling The Pyjama Foundation pens and accepting donations throughout July.

Daine Hately, Lake Cargelligo Branch Manager, said: “While it can feel a little strange staying in our PJs during a work day, we’re delighted to support this amazing foundation and the work they do with kids in foster care. We hope the local community get behind this great cause by visiting our branch and making a donation.”

According to The Pyjama Foundation, more than 46,000 Australian children are currently living in foster care. The Pyjama Foundation’s tailored Love of Learning program aims to provide children in care with the opportunity to change the direction of their lives through learning, life skills, and confidence.

Bronwyn Sheehan OAM, Founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation, said: “Our program provides children in care with mentors who show these kids they are loved, cared for and can achieve anything they put their minds to.

“We know our program has the capacity to create real change in the lives of these kids.

“When I first considered bringing The Pyjama Foundation to life 20 years ago, never did I realise the potential impact it could have.

“Our volunteer Pyjama Angels support children in building their learning, life skills and confidence to ultimately improve the trajectory of their lives.

“We’d like to thank the Commonwealth Bank Lake Cargelligo branch staff for supporting National Pyjama Day and helping us to raise much needed funds so we can continue to support kids in care.”

Media Release.